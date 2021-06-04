Tidex Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00238107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.18 or 0.01184641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,653.90 or 1.00424929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

