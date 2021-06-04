Public Mint Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $264,621.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $264,621.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072533 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

