Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Brokerages forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.91. J & J Snack Foods reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JJSF traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $179.46. 40,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.40. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,994.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

