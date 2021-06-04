Ron Gusek Sells 50,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after acquiring an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

