Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $505,313.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $61.12 million and approximately $505,313.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

