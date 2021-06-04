xRhodium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $713.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. xRhodium has a market cap of $3.43 million and $713.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00007304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007095 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002831 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004093 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00057096 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

