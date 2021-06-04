Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hiscox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

HCXLF stock remained flat at $$11.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

