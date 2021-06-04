Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $96.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 51,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 679,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,350,000 after buying an additional 53,802 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.58. 26,192,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,866,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.