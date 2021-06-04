Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Price Target at €37.03

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.03 ($43.56).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

EPA STM traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during trading on Friday, reaching €30.13 ($35.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €31.17.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

