Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.93. 289,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,988. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

