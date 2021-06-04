National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.73 Million

Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $324.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.16 million. National Instruments posted sales of $301.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15. National Instruments has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

