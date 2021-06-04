Global Crypto Alliance Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (CALL)

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Crypto Alliance has a market cap of $31,679.35 and $4.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Crypto Alliance has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.19 or 0.01024563 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.16 or 0.10257116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00053435 BTC.

Global Crypto Alliance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

