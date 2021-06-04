Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HIMX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HIMX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,231,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 566,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.