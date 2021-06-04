Iconic Token Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $5.33 million and $11,442.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00297734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00235242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.01203507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,705.90 or 1.00190974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

