SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives GBX 957.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 957.33 ($12.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of LON:SGRO traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,060.50 ($13.86). The stock had a trading volume of 949,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,435. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 820 ($10.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 999.23.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford bought 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.