Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFCZF. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $142.05. 14,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

