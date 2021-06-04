Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Shares of CVET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. 284,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
