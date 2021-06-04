Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $33.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CVET traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.73. 284,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

