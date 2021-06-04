Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $33.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

CVET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 284,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.