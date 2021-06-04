PumaPay Market Capitalization Hits $8.85 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $583,307.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

