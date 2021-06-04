$119.95 Million in Sales Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $119.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.50 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $110.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $504.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.80 million to $509.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $528.10 million, with estimates ranging from $519.50 million to $536.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.25.

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.40. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock worth $16,799,150 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

