McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $59.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.04 billion and the highest is $60.30 billion. McKesson reported sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

MCK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.94. 1,123,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.96. McKesson has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $204.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

