Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $78.50

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,073. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.