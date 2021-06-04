HeartBout Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $181,887.38 and approximately $285.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

