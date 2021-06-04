$45.20 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will post $45.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $203.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $339.72 million, with estimates ranging from $334.30 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,400,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,821,000. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHPT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 6,474,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,443. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

