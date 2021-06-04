$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 million and the highest is $33.09 million. bluebird bio posted sales of $198.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $118.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.48 million to $252.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $240.40 million, with estimates ranging from $114.46 million to $427.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 560,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,311. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

