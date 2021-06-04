Portion (PRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,234.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $16,234.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.01021898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.35 or 0.10360516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Portion Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.