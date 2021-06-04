Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $12.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.77 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.35 billion to $51.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.69 billion to $54.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $682.65. 449,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,554. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $712.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $661.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock worth $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

