$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,326.34. The stock had a trading volume of 281,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,172. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,427.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $964.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,755 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,834 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

