Tornado (TCORE) Hits One Day Volume of $394,438.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Tornado has a market capitalization of $408,204.21 and $394,438.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for about $68.03 or 0.00180271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00068965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00239509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.01185014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,751.65 or 1.00031243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

