Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.49. Mohawk Industries reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 881.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

NYSE MHK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

