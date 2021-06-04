Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%.

NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 181,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,852. The company has a market cap of $184.22 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.