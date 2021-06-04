ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Announces Earnings Results

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

NYSE CHPT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,443. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91.

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

