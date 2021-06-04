Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) & AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Head to Head Survey

Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keppel and AGC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel 0 0 0 0 N/A AGC 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Keppel has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGC has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Keppel pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AGC pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. AGC pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Keppel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AGC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keppel and AGC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel $4.77 billion 1.54 -$366.95 million N/A N/A AGC $13.24 billion 0.75 $386.94 million $0.28 31.32

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel and AGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel N/A N/A N/A AGC 3.33% 3.87% 1.89%

Summary

AGC beats Keppel on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities. The company is also involved in the provision of offshore and marine-related, as well as self-elevating platforms owning and leasing services; sourcing, fabricating, and supply of steel components; ship repairing, shipbuilding, and conversion activities; ship owning business; chartering of ships, barges, and boats with crew; property investment, management, and development activities; fund management business; golf and hotel ownership and operation; development of residential properties; procurement of equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; development of district heating and cooling systems; power generation and supply, and general wholesale trade businesses; purchase and sale of gaseous fuels; distribution of IT products and retail sale of telecommunication products; and provision of fixed and other telecommunications services. In addition, it offers jacking systems, and heavy-lift equipment and related services; project management and procurement, towage, financial, real estate investment trust management, logistics and warehousing, data center, and travel agency; and environmental infrastructure and solid waste treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Singapore.

About AGC

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

