Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.40.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $305.17. 297,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $309.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

