Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.30 million. Evolus reported sales of $7.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $105.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.81 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $181.58 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $215.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 518.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,499 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 409,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,481. Evolus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

