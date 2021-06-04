Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $26.29 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $203,911.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $26.29 or 0.00070624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,285,995 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

