Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the lowest is $1.98. 3M reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $206.05. 1,860,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.