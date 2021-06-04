Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIAFF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Champion Iron stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,428. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

