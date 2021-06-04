Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $108,947.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,296,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25.

On Friday, March 19th, Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,548. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $729.08 million, a PE ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,791,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

