Margaret Cotter Sells 4,000 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,558.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $26,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $24,760.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $24,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $72,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $69,120.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Margaret Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $24,080.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $24,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 41,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,420. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after buying an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Reading International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.