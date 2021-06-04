CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells $260,339.16 in Stock

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CEIX remained flat at $$16.79 during trading hours on Friday. 527,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,762,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,291,000 after buying an additional 270,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 328,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,277 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

