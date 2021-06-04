John P. Watters Purchases 25,000 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,644. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.12.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $31,527,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

