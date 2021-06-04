Michael Klayko Sells 113,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 984,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,005. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

