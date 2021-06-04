Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. Rotten has a total market cap of $495,316.42 and approximately $234.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rotten Profile

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 83,330,642 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

