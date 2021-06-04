SuperFarm Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $72.24 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00458503 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013967 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

