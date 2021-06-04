Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to announce sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.45 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.66. The company had a trading volume of 880,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

