International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will post sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.26 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.42. 3,104,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

