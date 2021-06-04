WOWswap Hits Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00022214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $108,825.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00068227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.49 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.74 or 0.01134289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.13 or 0.99849709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

