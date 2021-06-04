Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 186154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $4,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.13.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

