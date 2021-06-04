Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,454.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $952,162.59 and approximately $6,454.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KDGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.